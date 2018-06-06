Two FAM exco members picked for World Cup duty

Workers fix a giant screen featuring the Russian Fifa World Cup logo, mounted outside Rostov Arena in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don May 12, 2018. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is very pleased that two of its executive council members, Subkhiddin Mohd Salleh and Christopher Raj, were chosen by Fifa for duty at the 2018 World Cup in Russia from June 14 to July 15.

FAM secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said in a statement that Subkhiddin, who is FAM Referees Committee chairman, was assigned as Referees Technical Instructor in Moscow from May 31 to July 17.

“Subkhiddin’s scope of work is to plan the referees’ preparation from the technical aspects, analyse the referees’ performance, provide technical clarification to the players and team officials and give feedback on the performance of the referees throughout the tournament,” Hamidin said.

He said Raj, who is FAM Media and Public Relations Committee chairman, will be on duty from June 6 to July 10 as Media Officer for the match venue at the Spartak Stadium, Moscow.

Raj is assigned to ensure that the media operations at the venue were working smoothly, including the handling of media conferences, facilities and other media needs.

“FAM is proud of the appointment of Subkhiddin and Christopher and hopefully both of them can do their jobs well there, thereby honouring Malaysia’s name and FAM. Good luck!”, said Hamidin. — Bernama