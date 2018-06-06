RM1,000 special Aidilfitri aid for 15,000 civil servants in Perak

Women shop for new scarves for Aidilfitri at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Lumpur, June 3, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, June 6 — The Perak state government today announced a special Aidilfitri financial aid payment of RM1,000 for 15,000 civil servants including contract and part-time staff in the state.

Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said civil servants in the state would receive their payment in stages beginning today.

“We have agreed to give RM1,000 to all civil servants. I hope that the financial aid can help enliven the Aidilfitri celebration but I would like to remind all to spend the money prudently,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

Meanwhile, he said the basic salaries of the mentri besar of Perak and all 10 state executive councillors (excos) would be cut by 10 per cent, with immediate effect.

Besides that, Ahmad Faizal said the menteri besar and all excos were also required to declare their assets latest by the end of this month.

In Seremban, Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun also announced a special RM1,000 Aidilfitri aid for 3,800 civil servants in the state.

He said the payment would involve a financial allocation of RM3.8 million.

“The special Aidilfitri aid will be made on Monday involving civil servants of all grades,” he told reporters after attending the chairing the state exco meeting at Wisma Negeri here today.

In Kuala Terengganu, the state government announced an allocation of RM6.3 million for bonus payment or RM500 each to 12,000 civil servants in the state in conjunction with Aidilfitri this year.

State Human Development, Dakwah and Information Committee chairman Mohd Nor Hamzah said however the payment would only be made after Hari Raya due to some technical issues.

“It is hoped that the payment can help ease the financial burden of civil servants in Terengganu,” he told reporters after the weekly state exco meeting here today. — Bernama