India cabinet approves building 3m tonne govt stockpile of sugar, says food minister

File picture shows a farmer working in his sugarcane field on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 1, 2015. — Reuters pic

NEW DELHI, June 6 — India has decided to build a 3 million tonne stockpile of sugar to soak up excess supply from the domestic market, and grant soft loans worth 44.4 billion rupees (approx. RM2.63 billion) to help millers expand ethanol output capacity, the food minister said.

The government has also fixed a floor price of 29 rupees a kilogram to ensure that retail rates of sugar do not fall further, Ram Vilas Paswan told a news conference after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Paswan yesterday said the government would announce support measures to cut a growing sugar surplus and prop up local prices, a move aimed at helping loss-making mills and millions of cane growers who make up a key voting bloc. — Reuters