Dr M: Better not to have warships in Malaysian waters

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks at a press conference after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting at Kompleks Perdana Putra in Putrajaya June 6, 2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, June 6 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said it is better not to have any warship present in the Straits of Melaka and South China Sea.

Speaking at a media conference after chairing the Cabinet meeting at Perdana Putra here today, he said the presence of warships in Malaysian waters would lead to “unhealthy situations”.

Replying to a question on his decision to not allow any foreign warship in the South China Sea and Straits of Malacca, Dr Mahathir viewed the matter as “not healthy”.

“This is because some other countries (when) seeing some countries having warships there, are already saying that they should have their warships in these areas (too), and it is not healthy,” he said.

Dr Mahathir was quoted in a report in relation to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as saying: “We have no problem with that (BRI), except of course we would not like to see too many warships in this area because (a) warship attracts other warships.”

On developments regarding the incident on the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 which was shot down in Ukraine, the prime minister said follow-up action would be taken following the latest investigation on the ill-fated aircraft.

“The Attorney General’s Chambers together with the Foreign Ministry will study in detail follow-up action that could be taken against the party responsible based on the criminal investigation on MH17,” he said.

The Boeing B777 aircraft was on a flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down in Ukraine on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers and crew were killed.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) led by Holland previously announced that they were certain that BUK TELAR had been used to shoot down MH17, and from the 53rd Brigade of the Anti-Aircraft Guided Missile based in Kursk, in the Russian Federation. — Bernama