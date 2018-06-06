Telekom Malaysia CEO is said to have resigned

TM Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Mohammed Shazalli Ramly (left) speaks to members of the press in Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Datuk Seri Mohammed Shazalli Ramly has resigned as group chief executive officer of state-linked Telekom Malaysia Bhd, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Kuala Lumpur-based carrier could announce Shazalli’s resignation as soon as the next few days, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Shazalli, who was previously Axiata Group Bhd’s regional CEO for its South-east Asia operations, joined Telekom Malaysia last year.

Shares of Telekom Malaysia have fallen about 43 per cent over the past 12 months, giving it a market value of US$3.5 billion (RM13.9 billion). The carrier reported last month that its first-quarter net income fell 32 per cent to RM157.2 million.

Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd. owns about 26 per cent of the company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

A representative for Telekom Malaysia didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Shazalli didn’t immediately answer several calls and text messages to his mobile phone seeking comment. — Bloomberg