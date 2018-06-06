First Penang Hill Festival from July 21

Penang Hill corporation general manager Cheok Lay Leng holds up the Penang Hill festival poster, June 6, 2018. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, June 6 — Penang will be celebrating the history and heritage of the hill range that form the geographical centre of the island state with a festival on site next month.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the first ever Penang Hill Festival will be held over two weekends starting July 21 and is aimed to showcase its rich and diverse nature. Public will get to explore Penang hill by joining the Penang Hill festival in July, June 6, 2018. — Picture by KE Ooi

“Most people who go up Penang Hill only walk along the main road and do not explore other parts of the hill, so this festival will showcase the different aspects of the hill,” he said.

He said Penang Hill has a 130-million-year-old rainforest that is home to many exotic flora and fauna.

Visitors to the hill during the festival can participate in programmes such as nature walks, guided historical tours on the different trails, night exploration and a herpetology walk and talk to educate the people on animals and their natural habitat.

Other activities lined up during the two weekends, between July 21 and 29, include a visit to the former Uplands school building also known as The Crag, a Unesco Biosphere Reserve Talk and witness a lunar eclipse at the Bellevue Hotel on the hill.

There will also be photo exhibitions on the hill’s history during the festival.

“A Penang Hill Photo Exhibition will be held and the public is encouraged to submit old photographs of Penang Hill from their personal collection to a selection panel for the exhibition,” he said.

Music performances will also be held during the festival at the Dataran Penang Hill on July 28.

Find out more about the festival at penanghill.gov.my/phf2018 or email to [email protected]