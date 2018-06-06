Negri Sembilan MB: No political appointments in state administration

Aminuddin confirmed that there would be no political appointments in the state administration.

SEREMBAN, June 6 — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun confirmed that there would be no political appointments in the state administration but it was looking at several positions in government departments and agencies for consideration of contractual extension or termination.

He said the top positions in departments such as directors on contracts would be identified first.

“We want to see their effectiveness and the need for them before extending their contracts as directors in certain departments.

“At present, we maintain the existing ones to help manage the state government administration,” he told the media after chairing the State Executive Council (Exco) meeting here today.

In another development, Aminuddin said the candidates for state assembly speaker would be announced next week.

“Three names have been considered and these will be brought to the Exco Meeting next week,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the ‘Mantai Perdana’ programme, which is the slaughter of cattle for the sale of their meat, which will be held in each district next week, is one of the state government’s initiatives to help ease the burden of public spending ahead of the Muslim month of Syawal.

He said the event, which was held since 2008, provided a one stop centre for consumers to get the necessary raw materials at affordable prices. — Bernama