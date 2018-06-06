Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ that stars Storm Reid, Chris Pine, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Zach Galifianakis and Mindy Kaling.

LOS ANGELES, June 6 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another weekly dose of the ever popular Honest Trailers and this time he highlight is on Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time.

The voiceover guy starts the clip by saying: “From Disney comes a movie made for everyone from 10-year-old girls to people high on shrooms — A Wrinkle in Time pours LSD directly into your eyeballs.”

The team also go on to point out the unexplained nature of some of the characters and the at times trippy visuals.

The Screen Junkies team have once again done a brilliant job, so check out the clip below for more hilarious comments about the film.