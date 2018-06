KUNAK, June 6 — The Kunak Hospital Blood Bank is appealing to the public to donate blood as supply had greatly decreased during the month of Ramadan.

Its director, Dr Asbullah Sudin, said the hospital was in need of supply of all blood groups, especially O blood group, to cope with emergencies which required five to eight bags daily.

He said those fasting during Ramadan could come to the Kunak Hospital Blood Unit at night, as medical staff would be on standby to attend to blood donors. — Bernama