After governor’s resignation, Zeti says Bank Negara remains solid

Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz speaks to reporters outside Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur June 6, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz reaffirmed her stance on the central bank today, amid news of her successor Tan Sri Muhammad Ibrahim’s resignation.

Zeti, who is also a member of the Council of Eminent Persons, told reporters that the central bank will continue to play its main role of serving the public.

She, however, refrained from making comments about Muhammad’s decision to step down, which was confirmed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad earlier today.

“I will not be making any comments. All I will say is the central bank is a solid institution and it serves the people,” she told reporters when met at Ilham Tower.

Zeti also refused to speculate on the best candidate to assume the position that she once held for 16 years.

“You have to wait and see [who will become the next governor],” she said.

Earlier today, after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Dr Mahathir confirmed that Muhammad had submitted his resignation after two years of service.

Muhammad was the eighth Bank Negara governor after Zeti and he assumed office on May 1, 2016.