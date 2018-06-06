Ignore those who drop my name for contracts, Perak MB tells civil servants

Faizal said all contracts given in the Pakatan Harapan state government would be done transparently. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 6 — Just a month into the state government, Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he has found his name being used by unscrupulous parties to apply for projects.

He said the parties claimed they were close to him or dropped his name to secure a contract.

“I want to stress that whoever that dropped my name or claimed to be close to me is lying. Using my name will not give them the edge in obtaining contracts,” he added.

Speaking to the media after chairing the weekly state executive councillors meeting at the State Secretariat building here today, Faizal said all contracts given in the Pakatan Harapan state government would be done transparently.

“It’s a bad habit and we will fight it till the end,” the Chenderiang assemblyman said, referring to name-dropping.

“The awarding of contracts will be done according to regulation. If anyone comes to you claiming they are close to me just to get contracts, please call my office or the State Secretariat to confirm.”