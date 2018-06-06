Concerted effort to instigate hatred against Agong, Umno claims

Umno claimed today there is a concerted campaign to sow hatred against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the monarchy. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Umno claimed today there is a concerted campaign to sow hatred against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the monarchy, citing the public backlash against the Ruler over the tumultuous appointment of the new Attorney General (AG).

The party’s information bureau alleged there was an attempt to incite the public against the Institution of Malay Rulers, and that it signalled a “creeping culture of impertinence” towards the monarchy.

It further claimed that detractors often use free speech as a pretext to attack the Palace.

“Even though there were protests by many quarters against the appointment of Tommy Thomas as the AG, Umno takes the position that it places its utmost faith in the wisdom of the Agong and the Institution of Malay Rulers,” the party said in a statement.

“But Umno also rejects the malicious effort to insult and deride the Institution of Malay Rulers and Umno is worried about this creeping culture of impertinence among a few individuals under the pretext of free speech.

“This culture is intentionally planted to corrode loyalty towards the Rulers,” it added.

Although it did not name the detractors, it is believed the accusations were directed at leaders from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

The Palace was initially reported to have voiced concern over the government’s move to nominate Thomas for the AG’s post, which triggered speculation that the King had preferred a Malay Muslim for the job.

Umno, PAS and hardline Malay groups then harped on the issue, declaring its support for the Palace and its decision against consenting to the appointment, although critics believed the move was intended to buttress the King and shore up sympathy from Malay Muslim voters.

The party employed the same tone in its criticism against PH today, claiming its leaders were guilty of inciting the public against the Agong.

It also demanded that the new government act against those who had criticised the Rulers.

“Umno wants necessary and stern action to be taken against all provocative actions that reject the principle of loyalty to the Rulers so that the national principles are respected,” it said.

“The PH government must be stern, don’t take pot shots and hide your hands you must uphold what is in the Constitution and respect the social contract.”