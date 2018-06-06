Matta Fair to donate RM1 from every visitor to Tabung Harapan

Visitors talk to staff at the Japan booth during the Matta Fair in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2017. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) will donate RM1 to Tabung Harapan Malaysia (THM) for every visitor to the National Matta Fair to help address the financial situation in the country.

Its chief executive officer Phua Tai Neng said the association was pleased to join other Malaysians in donating to the publicly funded THM to support its cause in an effort to strengthen the nation’s financial situation.

“Matta will continue its role in supporting the government especially in tourism, which is a key sector in our nation’s economy, being the second highest contributor in terms of foreign exchange earnings and third in terms of contribution to the gross national income,” he said.

As of June 5, THM which was launched on May 30, has successfully managed to collect RM35.3 million to help in lowering the national debt which currently stood at RM1 trillion.

The upcoming Matta Fair will be held From September 7 to 9 at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), set to attract more than 100,000 visitors to the annual fair. — Bernama