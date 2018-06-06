Transport minister announces 458 more flights for Hari Raya season

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya June 6, 2018. —Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, June 6 — Malaysians will enjoy an additional 458 flights during the upcoming Aidilfitri travel rush.

The announcement was made by Transport Minister Anthony Loke today.

“We hope to reduce the burden of those travelling with these additional flights that can accommodate 140,264 passengers in total,” he said.

“Carriers involved in this initiative include Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, Malindo and Firefly.”

The promotion is currently available for those travelling by AirAsia between June 12 and 19, 2018.

The additional flights will be available throughout Malaysia, and for those travelling to neighbouring countries like Indonesia and Vietnam, from Malaysia.

On top of this, Malaysians will enjoy a 50 per cent discount on tolls nationwide for two days before Hari Raya.

“There will be 48 hours for you to return home with the toll discount. You don’t have to rush; plan ahead,” said Loke.

Rail provider Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) will also be increasing the frequency of its interstate Electric Train Service (ETS) by six trips — from 36 to 42 trips daily.