Guan Eng, MACC flying to China to negotiate RM9.4b gas pipeline projects

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and several officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will be heading to China to “negotiate” several controversial projects worth RM9.4 billion.

The projects are the Multi-Product Pipeline (MPP) and the Trans-Sabah Gas Pipeline (TSGP), Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced after a Cabinet meeting earlier today.

“The time-based milestone payments for the Multi-Product Pipeline and the Trans-Sabah Gas Pipeline will be reviewed.

“For this purpose, the finance minister and MACC officers will go to the People’s Republic of China to negotiate with involved parties,” Dr Mahathir said.

