PAS offers to join Jakim review committee

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Islamist party PAS said it is ready to offer its help to the committee reviewing the Malaysian Islamic Development Department’s (Jakim) role, if it were invited to the table.

Deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man also urged Putrajaya to ignore alleged demands by so-called “liberals” to abolish the federal agency to cut cost since it is funded by all taxpayers regardless of faith.

“The government must act to reinforce Jakim’s role and try to enhance it, in line with the decision made recently to appoint a group made of religious scholars,” he told party paper Harakah in an interview.

“PAS is ready to help if we are invited to be part of the committee that is being formed,” he was quoted as saying.

The Kubang Kerian MP also urged the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to play a better role than the previous administration in defending what he deemed as “Islam’s rights”.

“The liberals have loudly urged for transgenders to not be arrested, and those who commit vices privately to not be disturbed, and other issues that challenge Islam’s authority,” he claimed.

“These groups were together with PH and they will fight for rights that are clearly against Islam. There is a need for demands from Muslims so such demands can be curbed, and PAS is also ready to meet the government to discuss this matter.”

Jakim is currently parked under the Prime Minister’s Department, and was allocated RM810.89 million for its operating budget for 2018.

Last week, several PAS leaders questioned the need for a review of Jakim by a committee that will include religious scholars and non-religious experts.

The clerics said that instead of reviewing Jakim, Putrajaya should bring the hammer down on vices such as gambling, prostitution, the sale of alcohol and nightclubs.