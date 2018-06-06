Perak defends decision to hold open house at theme park

A view of the entrance of Movie Animation Park Studios theme park in Ipoh May 30, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, June 6 — The Perak state government has defended its decision to host its Hari Raya open house on the first day of the Aidilfitri celebration at Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) theme park, claiming it was more cost-effective.

Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said if the state were to have the open house elsewhere, it would need to fork out more.

“By having it at the theme park, we can reduce the cost of renting tents as some areas in the park are enclosed,” he said.

Speaking at a media conference after chairing the weekly state executive councillors meeting at the State Secretariat building here today, Faizal also denied the state would close down the park.

“Yes, there are problems but we will try to overcome them. The government of the day will try to save it,” he said.

MAPS came under scrutiny during the lead-up to the election, when Pakatan Harapan — then the Opposition — reportedly claimed that the park had lost over RM24 million in 2016, and was expected to lose the same amount in the future due to low visitor numbers.

The Barisan Nasional state government then countered by saying that the 2016 losses were pre-operational ones. They also expressed confidence in recouping the losses, claiming visitor traffic was good.

Faizal was responding to questions from the media on whether the state government was trying to save the theme park by having the open house there.

“We plan to hold more promotions to ensure it gives good returns to the state,” he replied.

On a separate matter, Faizal announced the appointment of former state financial officer Datuk Mohd Ghazali Jalal as the new state secretary.

“His appointment, made by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa, has been approved by the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah,” he said.

Ghazali replaces Datuk Seri Abdul Puhat Mat Nayan who retired.

Faizal also said Datuk Abu Bakar Said, the former deputy state secretary (management), has been promoted to the new state financial officer.

Faizal also announced that all state executive councillors would declare their assets to him by the end of the month.

“We will announce it if need be,” he added.