Maxis launches ONERetail solution

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — If you dream of making your brand well-known or getting to the heart of customer requirements, Maxis Bhd has just launched the Maxis ONERetail suite of digital solutions which should help a business owner maximise the possibilities of technology and improve operational efficiency.

“Increasingly, technology is becoming the central enabler of any business, but despite its widespread availability, almost 70 per cent of SMEs still don’t have an online presence,” said Maxis head of enterprise, Shanti Jusnita Johari, at the ONERetail launch today.

“Insight from an internal study has identified a number of pain points of SME business owners, ranging from spending too much time on manual sales and inventory tracking, to store expansion and the rising cost of manpower, to not knowing what customers actually want,” she added.

Among the solutions offered by Maxis ONERetail is an end-to-end e-commerce solution that includes webstore design, sales performance insight, an analytics dashboard and digital marketing assistance.

There’s also Cloud POS (point-of-sale) which allows business owners to view real-time sales and inventory reports from a single online platform as well as develop sales and customer analytics; mPOS which allows cardholders to make on-the-spot payments; and eSMS which centralises customer data collection and can help drive targeted foot traffic.

For more information, visit www.maxis.com.my/ONERetail or call 1700-81-8881. — Bernama