Now AG, Tommy Thomas says needs to ‘really brush up’ on Bahasa Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA, June 6 — After four decades of private practice and mostly in the superior courts where proceedings are normally conducted in English, Attorney General Tommy Thomas conceded that he must improve his command of the national language.

“I am afraid I have to brush up, I really have to brush up,” he said with a smirk when met at the Attorney General’s Chambers this afternoon.

“The trouble with private practice, which I had for 42 years, dealing with commercial clients and documents, I have neglected my Bahasa.

“I promise to brush up,” he reiterated when responding to questions about his BM proficiency.

Thomas later said he was elated and honoured by his selection as AG, which he said he would approach as his national duty.

“It is national service. I will try to do reforms. Someone has to direct the reforms of the laws as part of the reforming government,” he said.

He revealed that he only saw his letter of appointment this morning, after it was delivered to his office last night.

It stated that his term was from June 4 until June 3, 2020.

He later expressed confidence in being able to complete his objective within his two-year term, when questioned if it will be sufficient time.

“Of course, this is law and after that someone else can take over.

“We are planning to reform 60 years of laws. It will be a long process, but we will reform what needs to be reformed,” he said.