Ambrin Buang glad Cabinet wants him to lead special audit on govt procurement

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today announced the appointment of Tan Sri Ambrin Buang as the chairman of the newly set up Investigative Committee of Administrative Affairs, Procurements and Finance. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Called out of retirement, former auditor-general (A-G) Tan Sri Ambrin Buang is looking forward to serve the country again and lead a special investigative team into government procurement projects.

“They asked for my opinion. They consulted me. For the need of the nation, why not?” he told Malay Mail when contacted today.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had announced the Cabinet has appointed Ambrin as the chairman of the newly set up Special Investigative Committee of Administrative Affairs, Procurements and Finance.

“We have to see now what kind of tasks are there actually. Although I heard that we are going to focus on the Ministry of Defence. So we will see.

“The government wants us to come. There is no reason not to oblige. I have been a government servant for many years, so it’s very natural [to go back],” he said.

