Bursa Malaysia extends uptrend at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Bursa Malaysia continued its uptrend at mid-afternoon with continued buying interest seen in selected heavyweights led by trade/service and finance stocks, dealers said.

At 3.05 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,763.37, up 8.23 points, after opening 1.48 points lower at 1,753.66 against Tuesday’s close of 1,755.14.

The index moved between 1,751.03 and 1,763.61 throughout the session.

Market breadth was positive with 576 gainers against 277 losers, while 358 counters were unchanged, 688 untraded and 20 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.27 billion shares worth RM1.65 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased seven sen to RM9.58 while Public Bank rose 16 sen to RM24.18, Petronas Chemicals gained two sen to RM8.32, CIMB bagged 10 sen sen to RM6.18 while TNB was flat at RM14.36.

Of the actively traded stocks, Sapura Energy improved six sen to 64 sen, Cuscapi added 4.5 sen to 22 sen, MyEG increased 4.5 sen to 78 sen and TH Heavy Engineering perked one sen to 6.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 78.55 points better at 12,361.65, the FBMT100 Index bagged 74.86 points to 12,164.70 while the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 67.60 points to 12,368.32.

The FBM Ace gained 72.28 points to 5,215.12 and the FBM 70 soared 152.85 points to 14,790.35.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index was 53.22 points higher at 17,600.57 while the Industrial Index rose 7.53 points to 3,204.73 but the Plantation Index eased 20.67 points to 7,715.70. — Bernama