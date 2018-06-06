A week on, Tabung Harapan rakes in RM43m

The trust fund received a boost of RM10 million in the last 24 hours alone.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Cash donations from Malaysians have continued to pour in for Tabung Harapan Malaysia (THM), raising the amount by nearly RM10 million in the last 24 hours to over RM43 million.

The Finance Ministry announced that the total collection as at 3pm today stood at RM43,162,992.76.

The trust fund was set up on by the government under Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on May 30 after numerous Malaysians, driven by the momentum of Pakatan Harapan’s electoral victory over the Barisan Nasional coalition, initiated several crowdfunding efforts to help pay off sovereign debt and liabilities, estimated at about RM1 trillion.

Malaysians who donate directly to the fund can claim receipts for tax deduction. The money for the fund, in ringgit only, can be deposited directly into the Maybank account: 5660 1062 6452.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has said an external auditor will go through the fund to ensure transparency.