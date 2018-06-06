Almost 2,000 on waiting list for public housing in Penang, says Chow

The evicted families protest in Komtar, George Town June 6, 2018. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, June 6 — There are 1,800 people on the waiting list for public housing in Penang so those who no longer qualify for the units will have to vacate them, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced today.

He said those whose incomes exceeded the criteria, have rental arrears and are married to foreigners do not meet the criteria for public housing.

“We have 1,800 applicants waiting to fill these units so it is unfair to allow those who don’t qualify to remain in Rifle Range,” he said.

Chow was responding to a protest by seven families in Komtar this morning after they were evicted from their public housing units in Rifle Range yesterday.

He told the political party that was helping the seven families to first talk to the 1,800 people on the waiting list.

He added that the seven families that were evicted were given six months’ notice to vacate the units.

“Enforcement action begin six months ago and we gave them ample time to find another place,” he said.

“These residents no longer meet the criteria for public housing and some of them even have rental arrears so enforcement action has to be taken against them.”

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said there are 1,800 applicants on the waiting list for public housing in Penang. — Picture by KE Ooi

The seven families, led by Parti Sosialis Malaysia Rifle Range coordinator R. Karthiges, claimed they were not given any chance to meet with the housing development exco, Jagdeep Singh Deo, to discuss ways to resolve the issue.

Karthiges, who acted as their spokesperson, said out of the seven families, two had foreign spouses and five owed rental arrears amounting to tens of thousands.

“They can’t afford to pay up the full arrears amount as these were owed from their parents’ time so they wanted to discuss ways to pay it in instalments, but the state refused to listen to them,” he claimed.

He also said the state could relax its guidelines to allow those with foreign spouses to stay in the public housing as they and their children are Malaysians.

He claimed the families who were evicted did not have anywhere else to go.

“They only received the eviction notice in March this year,” he claimed.

Later, when contacted, Jagdeep said there are 62 applicants waiting for public housing units in Rifle Range.

He said he received a state housing department report on evictions in Rifle Range which showed one had overdue arrears, four involved foreigners, four already had houses and two were unmarried individuals who continued living there after their parents died,” he said.

He said only those who meet the criteria and earning not more than RM500 per household each month qualify for public housing.

He added that the state formed a committee in 2016 to monitor enforcement actions against those who no longer qualify for public housing.

He said the committee had reviewed more than 380 cases and approved over 280 appeals.

“We will conduct more enforcement action soon due to the long waiting list for these units,” he said.