Former audit chief to head probes on government, financial wrongs

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6— Former auditor general (A-G) Tan Sri Ambrin Buang has been appointed the chairman of the new Special Investigative Committee of Administrative Affairs, Procurements and Finance.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced his selection in a press conference today.

“Committee on administrative affairs. The former auditor-general Tan Sri Ambrin Buang will be appointed chairman of the Special Investigative Committee of Administrative Affairs, Procurements and Finance” the PM said, adding that the Defence Ministry would be the first subject.

