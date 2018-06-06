Dr M: Let courts decide Petronas suit

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks at a press conference after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting at Kompleks Perdana Putra in Putrajaya June 6, 2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, June 6 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he will not intervene in Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) legal action against Sarawak in a bid to be declared the sole regulator of Malaysia’s oil resources.

He said that while the federal government would honour the devolution of power to Sarawak as agreed by the previous Barisan Nasional administration, the issue was now an active court case and should be seen to completion.

“I leave it to Petronas whether they can succeed or not in the court action they are taken.

“We will honour all that we have committed to but Petronas claims that the Petroleum Development Act gives them certain powers, which now the Sarawak government says they are also entitled to exercise such powers.

“The case has gone to the court, up to court to decide,” he said at a press conference after the weekly Cabinet meeting here.

Petronas applied on Monday to the Federal Court seeking a declaration on the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA) to declare its exclusive ownership of the country’s petroleum resources, including Sarawak.

On May 19, the Pakatan Harapan government said it would form a cabinet committee to look into the devolution of powers to Sarawak.

Under BN, Sarawak announced in March that it would set up Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) that would begin regulating the state’s oil resources beginning July.