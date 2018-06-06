Perak exco, MB to receive 10pc salary cut as contribution to Tabung Harapan

Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the deduction was in line with the example set by the Federal Government to reduce government expenditure. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 6 — The Perak state government has joined its fellow Pakatan Harapan (PH) states in having 10 per cent pay cut from the salaries of its Mentri Besar and state executive councillors as monthly contribution to Tabung Harapan Malaysia.

In making the announcement here today after chairing the weekly state executive councillors meeting at the State Secretariat building, Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the deduction was in line with the example set by the Federal Government to reduce government expenditure.

“The deduction will take effect immediately,” he said.

Faizal also announced a RM1,000 bonus for its civil servants in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

“We hope with the payment, civil servants can celebrate the occasion joyously but remember to be thrifty,” he said.

To a question, Faizal said the payment would be given to all 15,000 permanent and contract personnel.

“Payments have been made today,” he added.