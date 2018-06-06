Vote buying to be stopped, Dr M says

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks at a press conference after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting at Kompleks Perdana Putra in Putrajaya June 6, 2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 ― Prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said that the government would heighten its efforts to curb corruption, by stopping vote-buying.

“In our efforts to combat corruption, the people must be educated that the effort to curb corruption is not just the responsibility of the government, but also the people.

“Giving money in exchange for support from the people is also one form of corruption, and this needs to be stopped,” he said in a press conference after a Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya.

