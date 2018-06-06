Watch this new clip for ‘The Incredibles 2’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Incredibles 2’.

LOS ANGELES, June 6 — Disney has released a new clip for much awaited sequel The Incredibles 2 that offers more footage of our favourite Parr family.

It’s been 13 years since we met the super powered family made up of Bob aka Mr Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), his wife Helen aka Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) and their three children: Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner), and baby Jack-Jack.

When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) must find a way to work together again to save the world.

Also lending their voices to the film are Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Jonathan Banks, Sophia Bush, Isabella Rossellini and Brad Bird.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Helen (Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of ‘normal’ life at home with Violet (Vowell), Dash (Milner) and baby Jack-Jack — whose superpowers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (Jackson) by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.”

The Incredibles 2 is set for release on June 15. Check out the clip below that shows off baby Jack-Jack’s powers: