Tommy Thomas backs call to split AG’s prosecutorial, advisory roles

Attorney General Tommy Thomas speaks to reportrs at the Attorney General Chambers in Putrajaya June 6, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, June 6 — Tommy Thomas said he supported the proposal for the public prosecutor’s role to be removed from the office of the Attorney General (AG).

Currently, the AG is both the government’s most senior legal adviser and prosecutor, which could be conflicting duties if he must pursue a member of the government such as the prime minister.

Thomas said he already held views in favour of separating the roles since he had been in the Bar Council previously.

“The Bar, of which I just ceased to be a member, has taken that position for decades and has pushed for separation of the public prosecutor’s office and functions from the AG.

“That is my personal opinion, which is consistent with the Bar,” he said before clocking in for the first time this afternoon at the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) here.

He conceded the process would need time as well as the guidance and support of his staff.

However, he stressed that this was among his objectives.

“I am very happy that the reforming government whom I now serve, has adopted that and we will work towards that,” he said.

Thomas also pledged that the days of allegedly selective prosecution were over.

Calling Malaysia a free country, he said the innocent would have nothing to fear from the authorities as they would have under a police state.

“But those who flout the law will be met with the full force of the law regardless of the status in life,” he warned.

Thomas also promised to look after public interests and their concerns impartially, while carrying out his duty as the AG.