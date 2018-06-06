Dr M: Govt will review monopolistic policies in the country

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks at a press conference after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting at Kompleks Perdana Putra in Putrajaya June 6, 2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, June 6 — The federal government will relook existing monopolistic policies in the country practised by the previous Barisan Nasional administration, says Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today.

“We will decide whether to abolish it entirely, expand or limit these existing policies,” he said after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting at Kompleks Perdana Putra.

Mahathir cited an example of monopolistic policies existing within the rice import industry in the country.

“We have to look into its operation to see whether it is good for the country,” he added.