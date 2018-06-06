After Petronas suit on oil rights, Sabah leaders call for pre-emptive action

Opposition leaders in Sabah are up in arms over the developments, saying that a court decision in favour of Petronas will see the same ruling apply to Sabah. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 6 — Sabah must act now if they do not want to lose their petroleum resources to Petronas, which is the case if the latter wins its suit against the Sarawak government in claiming rights to all oil and gas in Malaysia.

Opposition leaders in Sabah are up in arms over the developments, saying that a court decision in favour of Petronas will see the same ruling apply to Sabah.

“We are calling for the state government to act now or potentially lose all its rights over one of the state’s most lucrative natural resource,” said Parti Solidarity Tanah Airku president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

He said that he was surprised the state government has not made a statement yet, claiming that in the first place the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA) was unconstitutional as it went against the Federal Constitution which accorded rights of natural resources to the respective states.

“I am surprised that the Sabah government has made no noise on the issue. We have to see what they are going to do — the Sarawak government is already preparing. If the federal government, Petronas insist on this, it will be the end of Malaysia,” he said.

Kitingan said that a group of Sabahan lawyers are already looking into the case, as stakeholders of the state’s resources.

He also said he will raise the issue during a special State Assembly sitting next week if he gets the opportunity.

Sabah Progressive Party president Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee also reiterated that a team of Sabahan lawyers were preparing to intervene in the court case due to the high stakes.

“The stakes are high that’s why Sarawak has engaged private lawyers, not just government lawyers or state attorneys. If Petronas wins this case, it means that all our petroleum resources — lock, stock and barrel — will belong to Petronas.

“We call on the Sabah government of the day, to immediately get into action because the case is very urgent. If they are not able to or refuse to or dare not take up legal action in this case, then ordinary Sabahans may take up the case,” he said when met at the Double Six monument here.

Yong said a team of lawyers have been working on the case but that he still hoped the government will be the one to pursue the matter “diligently and without compromise.”

“Do not be fearful of political consequences. Don’t be afraid of the SPRM or police, hantam saja. This is for our petroleum rights,” said Yong.

National oil company Petronas, in a move seen as a challenge to Sarawak’s claim over petroleum ownership, yesterday issued a statement to say it has filed a court application to declare that under the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA), it is the exclusive owner of oil and gas resources in Malaysia.

The case will be heard on June 12 in Putrajaya.

Sarawak Law, State-Federal Relations Assistant Minister Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said the state government will do everything within its powers, in accordance with the rule of law, to defend its rights in this matter.