Government to halt ECRL

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks at a press conference after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting at Kompleks Perdana Putra in Putrajaya June 6, 2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, June 6 — The government will negotiate to terminate or defer the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), depending on which option is cheaper, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The prime minister said this was because payment for the RM55 billion project was based on time milestones instead of work completion.

“We want to negotiate to ensure that we don’t have to spend so much money on the ECRL because we cannot afford it.

“We found that the contract includes payments according to a specific timeframe. The work done is much less than the payments that have already been made,” he said.

