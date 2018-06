Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks at a press conference after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting at Kompleks Perdana Putra in Putrajaya June 6, 2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, June 6 — Malaysia plans to review the proposed electronic trading link between Bursa Malaysia and the Singapore Exchange, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“The stock market trading link between Malaysia and Singapore will be reviewed,” the prime minister told a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, here.

The proposal was announced by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in February.

The link was aimed to be set up by the end of the year.

MORE TO COME