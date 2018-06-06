Date for observing moon for ‘Syawal’ on the evening of June 14

Twenty-nine locations have been identified for the observation of the moon for Syawal. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — The date for observing the moon for the Muslim month of Syawal has been set for Thursday evening on June 14 or 29th of Ramadan 1439 Hijrah.

The Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal said in a statement today that it was agreed that the method of fixing the date for Hari Raya Puasa is based on the Rukyah and Hisab.

Twenty-nine locations have been identified for the observation of the moon for Syawal namely Pontian Kecil, Johor; Kompleks Falak Al-Khawarizmi, Tanjung Bidara, Melaka; Telok Kemang, Negri Sembilan; Bukit Melawati in Kuala Selangor, Bukit Jugra in Banting and the Observation Tower in Sabak Bernam, Selangor.

Pasir Panjang beach, Mukim Pengkalan Baru, Manjong in Perak; Pusat Falak Sheikh Tahir, Pantai Acheh in Penang; Kampung Pulau Sayak in Kuala Muda, Pemandangan Indah Pulau Langkawi and the Alor Setar Tower, Kedah.

Bukit Besar in Kuala Terengganu, Bukit Geliga in Kemaman and Balai Cerap KUSZA, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA), Mukim Merang in Setiu, Terengganu; Bukit Peraksi in Pasir Puteh and Bukit Kampung Tembeling, Mukim Manjur Olak Jeram District in Kuala Krai, Kelantan; Tanjong Lubang in Miri; Teluk Bandung in Kuching and Tanjung Batu, Bintulu, Sarawak.

Balai Cerap Al-Biruni Tanjung Dumpil, Putatan in Sabah; Bukit Tanjong Batu in Nenasi, Gunung Berincang in Cameron Highlands and Bukit Pelindong in Kuantan, Pahang; Level 13, Menara Universiti Malaysia Sabah at the Labuan International Campus; Menara Kuala Lumpur; Putrajaya International Convention Centre and Kuala Sungai Baru in Simpang Empat, Perlis.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal will announce the date for Hari Raya Puasa on that date via radio and television. — Bernama