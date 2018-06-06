Penang proposes stricter safeguards to CM term limit

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference in George Town June 6, 2018. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, June 6 — The Penang state executive council has proposed to add a sub-clause to the state constitution stating that no elected assemblyman can be appointed as chief minister more than twice.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state legal adviser proposed adding the sub-clause as 2A under point number 7 on the appointment of the executive council in the state constitution.

“The state legal advisor has proposed to the state exco that this sub-clause ‘no member of the Legislative Assembly may be appointed as chief minister more than twice’ be added to the state constitution,” he announced in a press conference at his office today.

He said Pakatan Harapan pledged to limit the chief ministership post to two terms during the elections.

However, to implement the two-term limit, there are implications tied to the duration of the term, he explained.

He said two terms were assumed to be 10 consecutive years, but this was based on the assumption that election is called every five years.

“If an election is called earlier in the first term and again on the next term, this means the same person only held the post for maybe six to eight years which is not the full 10 years,” he said.

He said there is no way to control the duration of a term and this posed complications to introducing it.

“This is why, instead of term limit, it was proposed that an assemblyman can’t be appointed as chief minister more than twice,” he said.

He said this is the same issue faced by other PH states and those states are also studying ways to implement this.

He said the state exco decided to announce this and have public discourse on this proposal.

“We want to take into account public views and what they suggest is the best method to do this,” he said.

He welcomed civil societies and the public to submit their proposals and suggestions to the state on this matter.

He said non-governmental organisation groups can email the state government with their feedback and suggestions.

Chow hoped to table an amendment bill to the state constitution to add this proposed sub-clause during the state legislative assembly in early August.