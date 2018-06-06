Johor Sultan's mother laid to rest

The remains of Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s mother Enche’ Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah lying in state at the Dewan Singgahsana, Istana Besar in Johor Baru June 6, 2018. — Pictures courtesy of Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, June 6 — It was a solemn day for Johoreans as the Sultan of Johor’s mother Enche’ Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah’s remains were laid to rest at the Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum here today.

Her remains were buried next to her grandson Tunku Laksamana Johor Tunku Abdul Jalil’s final resting place.

Tunku Abdul Jalil died of cancer on December 5, 2015.

The final rites and ‘Talkin’ reading was conducted by Johor Deputy Mufti, Datuk Yahya Ahmad at 11.30am after the casket bearing her remains were brought from the Istana Besar.

Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar receiving Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who is paying his respects on the demise of the former’s mother, in Johor Baru June 6, 2018.

Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar then poured rose water to his late mother’s grave, followed by Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah and other family members.

Earlier, the casket bearing the remains of Hajah Khalsom was placed on a pedestal specially-crafted by the late Sultan Abu Bakar in 1886.

In accordance with Johor’s unique royal traditions, the casket was draped with the state’s royal flag, denoting that the deceased was a member of the Johor royal house.

The casket and pedestal was carried by 40 Johor Military Force soldiers from the Istana Besar at 10.15am to the Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum spanning 2.8 kilometres in a funeral procession.

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar sprinkling rose petals at his mother Enche’ Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah’s grave at the Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum June 6, 2018.

Sultan Ibrahim and the immediate royal family members walked with the procession.

He was accompanied by the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and his prince Paduka Seri Pengiran Muda Abdul Mateen Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Her grandsons Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim accompanied the casket.

Going by Johor’s unique royal traditions, 40 Johor Military Force soldiers pull the pedestal containing Enche’ Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah’s remains in a funeral procession June 6, 2018.

They were followed by state dignitaries including and members of the public.

Earlier, acting Pahang ruler Tengku Mahkota Pahang Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and his wife Tengku Puan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Iskandar arrived at around 9am at Istana Besar to pay their last respects.

Tunku Azizah is also the daughter of Hajah Khalsom.

Other royal familes that were seen paying their last respects as Hajah Khalsom’s remains laid in state in Dewan Singgahsana in Istana Besar were from the royal houses Kedah, Selangor and Perak.

This was followed by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching.

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim leading the funeral procession from Istana Besar to the Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum June 6, 2018.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and wife Puan Sri Noraineee Abdul Rahman were present at Istana Besar together with Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian and other state leaders.

Tahlil recitation for the recently deceased will be held at Masjid Jamek Pasir Pelangi for three consecutive nights starting tonight followed by the seventh night, 21st night, 40th night and 100th night.

Hajah Khalsom’s remains arrived in Johor Baru at 11pm yesterday on Sultan Ibrahim’s private aircraft from London.

Sultan Ibrahim led the Johor royal family in receiving his late mother’s remains at the Royal Hangar of the Senai International Airport.

On Friday, Hajah Khalsom passed away at King Edward VII Hospital in London at 7.55pm (London time). She was 82.

Remains of Enche’ Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah being brought out of the grand steps of the Istana Besar’s main entrance before the funeral procession June 6, 2018.

Upon her demise, the Johor state flag was ordered to be flown at half-mast to mark her passing on Saturday.

Hajah Khalsom, who was born Josephine Ruby Trevorrow, got married to Sultan Iskandar in 1956 and adopted the Muslim name Khalsom Abdullah after her marriage.

They had four children Sultan Ibrahim and three daughters— Tunku Kamariah Aminah, Tunku Besar Zabedah and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, who is the wife of Pahang’s Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.