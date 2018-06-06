Most Asian currencies firm against weaker US dollar as BNM governor resigns

The ringgit weakened 0.08 per cent after Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he had accepted the resignation of central bank governor Tan Sri Muhammad Ibrahim. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, June 6 ― Most Asian emerging market currencies strengthened against the dollar, which had weakened in the face of a firm euro today, with markets awaiting direction from next week's meetings of the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

“In the absence of Fed speak and tier one economic data, the US dollar is struggling to find a grip...what really matters for the dollar is how the market is perceiving next week's forward guidance from the Fed,” Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading for Oanda, said in a note.

“The current currency market narrative is all about corrections and rebalancing ahead of the next week's Fed decision which points to a USD correction with the EUR driving the bus.”

Market participants said the euro was boosted when Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that the European Central Bank could conclude its policy meeting next week by announcing when its quantitative easing programme will end.

Weakness in the dollar, evidenced by a drop of 0.09 per cent in the dollar index, lent strength to Asian currencies today.

The export-oriented Taiwan dollar firmed 0.22 per cent, in line with the move seen in Thailand's baht.

The baht has gained about 2.2 per cent this year, following a rise of more than 9.5 per cent in 2017.

The Singapore dollar rose 0.18 per cent today, a little less than Indonesia's rupiah, which trimmed its year-to-date losses to a little more than 2 per cent.

The Chinese yuan firmed 0.1 per cent, gaining for a third straight session. The People's Bank of China set the yuan mid-point at 6.4040 to the US dollar, strengthening it for a second consecutive session.

Moving in the other direction, the Philippine peso weakened 0.09 per cent after the Philippine Stock Exchange's benchmark equity index dropped as much as 0.4 per cent.

Malaysian ringgit

Malaysia's ringgit weakened 0.08 per cent after Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he had accepted the resignation of central bank governor Tan Sri Muhammad Ibrahim. Dr Mahathir said he has not decided on who the next governor of Bank Negara Malaysia will be.

About two weeks ago, Malaysia's central bank said it passed details of a deal to buy land from the government to the anti-corruption graft agency, after reports that funds from the deal may have been used to pay liabilities of troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Indian rupee

India's rupee firmed 0.12 per cent, wiping out much of the previous day's losses.

Reserve Bank of India policymakers are due to meet later today to set interest rates, with most analysts polled by Reuters expecting the RBI to stand pat.

“Domestic bond markets are likely to trade with caution today, ahead of the RBI monetary policy committee’s rate decision,” wrote Eugene Leow and Radhika Rao of DBS Bank Ltd.”Market participants are split on the policy direction, with consensus expecting a hold decision, while a minority (including us) call for a small 25 basis point hike,” they said. ― Reuters