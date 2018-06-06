DAP man tells Umno to explain RM114m seized from Najib

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming speaks to reporters at the Perak Han Kang Kong Hoey association office in Ipoh June 6, 2018. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, June 6 — Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming criticised Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad for defending former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak over cash found in his condominium.

“Shahrir said the money seized by Bukit Aman cops in the Pavilion Residences linked to Najib was of Umno’s fund.

“Is this how Umno manages its fund by stocking the party’s money in the house of its leader? This is not a small amount, it is RM114 million,” he told reporters at the Perak Han Kang Kong Hoey office here.

“Shahrir also have to explain if the money is of Umno fund and for election purposes, then why was it in 26 different currencies,” questioned Nga.

He questioned why the money was in foreign notes and challenged Umno leaders to explain.