Govt to review bank loan terms for first-time home buyers

PUTRAJAYA, June 6 — A new mechanism will be introduced to ease the bank loan application process for young Malaysians to buy their first property, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

He said the current terms and conditions set by banks are too strict.

“We found that banks are too strict with housing loans and this makes it difficult for people to own a house.

“We would need to review the current process and certain mechanism will be introduced to ease the procedure,” he told reporters after chairing a Cabinet meeting here.

