New AG says prefers brickbats to bouquets

Attorney General Tommy Thomas at the Attorney General Chambers in Putrajaya June 6, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, June 6 — Tommy Thomas who started as the Attorney General (AG) today said he welcomes criticism of him and his performance from the public as it is part and parcel in the practice of free speech.

He said this when asked about opinions and remarks insisting he was not suitable or qualified to assume the role due to his ethnicity, among others.

“If you value free speech then you must practise free speech, and it means everybody can criticise you, so I am happy for everybody to criticise me,” he told reporters before entering office at the Attorney Genaral’s Chambers (AGC) here in Presint 4 this afternoon.

Thomas, a veteran lawyer with than 42 years of practice under his belt, said he was unaffected by the remarks made about him prior to his appointment.

“There’s absolutely nothing in it, in fact I would rather listen to criticism then praises and good things.

“Absolutely no problem, please carry on, because if you value free speech you must criticise,” he reiterated.

When asked if he would carry out his duty impartially and to comment on the alleged bias of his predecessor, Thomas said it was not his place to judge Tan Sri Apandi Ali.

“I cannot comment on my predecessor but I have already had meetings with the prime minister and he has given me a free hand in the (AG’s) chambers.

“I can comment on what I will do, where I will apply my work without interference,” he clarified.

On whether he would initiate investigations on Apandi over the latter’s handling of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), Thomas said he will approach the issue with an open mind.

“Don’t forget I am (an) outsider, all I know is what I read in the public domain and I have no access to any government documents.

“I am happy to study them (the documents), I have got to with an open mind,” he said.

Apandi was removed yesterday as the AG. Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had put him on garden leave after accusing him of a cover-up related to 1MDB.