Dr M mum on Kadir Jasin’s claim Agong cost RM257m in 16 months

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks at a press conference after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting at Kompleks Perdana Putra in Putrajaya June 6, 2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad declined to comment today on PPBM leader Datuk A. Kadir Jasin’s assertion that the government allocated RM257 million for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong since January last year.

Responding to the media after the weekly Cabinet meeting, he said he could not give his views on the matter before he has a chance to review Kadir’s blog entry.

“I have not seen the article, I only heard the story. I have to study it first, then I will tell you,” the prime minister said.

Kadir used the figure to convey that the Malay Rulers’ welfare and interests were completely protected, when commenting on the now-resolved dispute over the appointment of Tommy Thomas as Attorney General (AG).

He did not state the source of his information regarding federal spending on the royals. According to the Treasury, the government allocates RM13.5 million annually for the Agong.

The Agong and the federal government were reportedly in disagreement over the nomination of a non-Malay candidate to be AG.

However, Sultan Muhammad V gave his royal assent yesterday for Thomas to replace Tan Sri Apandi Ali in the role.