Dr M announces 10pc cut in entertainment allowance for senior civil servants

PUTRAJAYA, June 6 — The entertainment allowance for senior government servants on grade Jusa A and above will be deducted by 10 per cent effective July this year.

“This is part of the government’s austerity drive,” said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad when announcing it at the media conference after chairing the Cabinet meeting, here today.

Dr Mahathir said Malaysia would send a team to India to study the innovation programme to improve efficiency in the public sector.

He said the price control scheme in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidil Fitri celebration would be imposed on 22 types of goods from June 8 to 22.

At the media conference, Dr Mahathir also announced that the Parliament would be sitting for 20 days from July 16.

The abolition of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Anti-Fake News as well as amendments to other acts would also be tabled at the coming Parliament session.

He also announced the allocation of RM500,000 for Members of Parliament and RM200,000 for the service centres of Members of Parliament would be channelled before Aidilfitri. — Bernama