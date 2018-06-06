1MDB is government’s top priority, says Tommy Thomas

Attorney General Tommy Thomas speaks to reportrs at the Attorney General Chambers in Putrajaya June 6, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, June 6 — Newly appointed Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas has outlined three main priorities set ahead of him, the first being investigations surrounding the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“The government’s first and immediate priority is all matters pertaining to 1MDB.

“I have to study the papers in that scandal, and we shall institute criminal and civil proceedings in our courts against the alleged wrongdoers,” he said when met at the Attorney General’s Chambers today.

Thomas added the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) would immediately set the ball rolling in speaking with foreign counterparts in the United States, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Singapore with regards to 1MBD.

“There will be no cover ups.

“We will immediately contact our counterparts and other jurisdictions to extend our full cooperation and assistance to them, in all matters related to 1MDB with the objective of having return to Malaysia the billions stolen from tax payers,” he added.

Thomas detailed the second in the list of priorities would be to repeal oppressive laws in the country.

“The prime minister has already announced the end of GST and anti-fake news (Act), but the list of such laws is long and the AG chambers have to take steps to repeal them, either in whole or in part on an urgent basis,” he said.

The third main issue the AG would be probing are international contracts and obligations undertaken by the previous government.

“We have to ascertain if they (the contracts) are lopsided against the interest of Malaysia,” he said.

Other than the three outlined objectives, Thomas had pledged to eradicate judicial unfairness and uphold integrity.

“In Malaysia after 60 years of one party rule, with the result that the law is in a porous state, the AG’s responsibilities are doubly onerous.

“There is much reforms to be carried out and we need assistance of all stakeholders to improve and strengthen the legal structure system.

“I shall promote genuine constitutionalism, separation of powers , rule of law and due process,” he added.