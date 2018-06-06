Dr M: Senior civil servants must take English proficiency test

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference after the Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya June 6, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, June 6 — The federal government will introduce an English language competency test for senior civil servants to improve the quality of public services in the country.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Cabinet members have expressed the importance of the English language and the need for civil servants, especially senior-ranking officials, to be proficient.

“Senior civil servants must be proficient in the English language because they often have to negotiate with outsiders on matters of government policies,” he said after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting at Kompleks Perdana Putra today.

