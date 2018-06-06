Bursa ends morning session at intra-day high

Market breath was positive with 527 gainers against 269 losers, as 352 counters remained unchanged, 751 untraded and 20 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session at an intra-day high today, backed by firmer oil prices and continued buying in selected heavyweights, technology and consumer counters, dealers said.

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,760.88, up 5.74 points, after opening 1.48 points lower at 1,753.66 against yesterday’s close of 1,755.14.

The index moved between 1,751.03 and 1,760.88 throughout the session.

Market breath was positive with 527 gainers against 269 losers, as 352 counters remained unchanged, 751 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.90 billion units valued at RM1.30 billion.

A dealer said the market was on an uptrend and the FBM KLCI had clawed back to the 1,760 level as anticipated.

He also said blue chips were doing fine, but there was a slight hesitation when it came to small-capitalised stocks, except for oil and gas (O&G), with investors still cautious over global trade tensions.

“We can see O&G stocks continuing to climb, thanks to oil prices, which will also help drive interest in related penny stocks,” he added.

The benchmark Brent crude price stood at US$75.66 per barrel, up 0.37 per cent, while WTI crude was US$65.83 per barrel, an increase of 0.47 per cent.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased seven sen to RM9.58, while Public Bank soared 16 sen to RM24.18, Petronas Chemicals gained three sen to RM8.3, CIMB bagged nine sen to RM6.17 and TNB unchanged at RM14.36.

Of the actively traded stocks, Sapura Energy improved 4.5 sen to 62.5 sen, Cuscapi added four sen to 21.5 sen, MyEG increased five sen to 78.5 sen and TH Heavy Engineering rose one sen to 6.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 66.58 points better at 12,349.68, the FBMT100 Index bagged 59.68 points to 12,149.52, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 54.62 points to 12,355.34.

The FBM Ace gained 59.90 points to 5,202.74 and the FBM 70 improved 141.34 points to 14,778.83.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index was 41.71 points higher at 17,589.05, while the Industrial Index rose 1.18 points to 3,198.38, but the Plantation Index eased 32.35 points to 7,704.02. — Bernama