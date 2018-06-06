Perak Chinese association donates RM70,000 to Tabung Harapan

The Perak Han Kang Kong Hoey association and its leaders donated a total amount of RM70,000 to Tabung Harapan Malaysia. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, June 6 ― Perak Han Kang Kong Hoey association donated RM50,000 today to Tabung Harapan Malaysia (THM) while its president YK Loh and its vice-president Thang Lai Sung each donated RM10,000 to the fund today.

Loh donated the money via his company Sungai Piah Holdings Sdn Bhd while Thang’s donation was done in his personal capacity

“We are delighted to contribute to THM, it's our contribution to the country to make Malaysia great again.

“We hope more organisations will join hands to help the country to bounce back from the debts it owed,” said Loh.

A mock cheque of RM50,000 and two mock RM10,000 cheques were presented by Loh and Thang to Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming at the Perak Han Kang Kong Hoey office here.

Meanwhile, Nga said that he was moved with the contribution given by the association.

“Apart from the corporate and private sector, we now have associations and non-governmental organisations stepping forward to help the country,” he said.

Nga also said, he was informed that, as of yesterday THM had received about RM33 million.

“This is the sign of the patriotism and support shown by people from all levels in the country under the new Malaysia. I appreciate and thank all the people who contributed,” he said.

Nga also added that four individuals from Perak will be contributing about RM3.5 million to THM on Friday.

“The handing over ceremony will be held at the mentri besar's office this Friday,” Nga said without revealing the identity of the donors.