Dr M: RM50m Hari Raya incentive for Felda settlers, RM44m for Felcra

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks at a press conference after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting at Kompleks Perdana Putra in Putrajaya June 6, 2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, June 6 ― The federal government announced Hari Raya incentive for Felda and Felcra settlers nationwide today.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad made the announcement after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting at Kompleks Perdana Putra here today

"For Felda, we have agreed to provide Raya incentive which will cost us RM50 million paid from government allocations.

“As for Felcra, we will also provide incentives totalling RM44 million paid out from their profit,” he said.

