Allocations to all constituencies before Raya, says Dr M

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 ― Putrajaya will disburse the allocations to all MPs and states for the upkeep of their constituencies before Hari Raya Puasa which falls on June 15.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad also said Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmakers will also receive allocations, but at a lower amount than their Pakatan Harapan (PH) peers.

“We will give the allocation to them, but of course it would be a little less. RM500,000 to us, and RM100,000 to them,” he said in a news conference in Putrajaya after a Cabinet meeting.

