Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks at a press conference after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting at Kompleks Perdana Putra in Putrajaya June 6, 2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 ― The first Parliamentary meeting after the May 9 general election will begin on July 16, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

He said the sitting will be last 20 days.

MORE TO COME