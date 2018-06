Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced the abolishment of the GST and the Anti-Fake News Act after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting at Kompleks Perdana Putra here today. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, June 6 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has announced the abolishment of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act and the Anti-Fake News Act today.

Dr Mahathir made the announcement after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting at Kompleks Perdana Putra here today.

This follows the implementation of the Sales and Services Tax scheduled to be enforced in September.

